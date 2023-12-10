Watch: LeBron James allegedly spotted gambling in Las Vegas before NBA In-Season tournament final

LeBron James enjoyed his weekend in Las Vegas. He led the LA Lakers to the first NBA Cup in Sin City. However, that was allegedly not the only fun James had during the weekend. A fan recorded what looks like James gambling in a private room of the Wynn. The video was allegedly recorded on Friday before the final was played on Saturday.

The video shows a fan walking through a quiet area of the hotel. He then walks up to James’ table and asks if he can “say what’s up” to James. A security guard then stops his approach.

The security guard tells the fan that he cannot record James since he is gambling. He asks him to delete the video. James is heard telling the guard to check the fan’s recently deleted folder as well.

It seems the fan was able to keep the video and post it on social media. You can watch the video by clicking the Reddit link below.

The fan also added a caption to the short video. He alleged that James had $1 million in chips on the gaming table.

“LeBron James caught lacking in Las Vegas yesterday,” the fan wrote.

James is not afraid to hit the town in Las Vegas. He has been seen attending events and spending time in places like the Wynn Casino during NBA Summer League. James has also expressed interest in wanting to own the potential expansion team that could land in Vegas.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver even joked about James’ Vegas connections. When handing the trophy to James after their win, Silver had a clever quip for “The King.”

“It doesn’t come with a franchise,” Silver said.

LeBron James leads Lakers to NBA Cup

LeBron James added another trophy to his crowded case. The Lakers beat the Indiana Pacers 123-109 to win the first In-Season Tournament.

James scored 24 points on 10-of-21 shooting. He was outdone by his running mate Anthony Davis.

The big man controlled the game on both ends. He was by far the best offensive player in the game. And he was equally menacing on the defensive end.

Davis posted a double-double with 41 points and 20 rebounds. He was extremely efficient on 16-of-24 shooting. He also added four blocks.

The Lakers (14-9) finished tournament play undefeated. They sit fifth in the West and are one of the certified title contenders this season.