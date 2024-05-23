WATCH: LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Lakers' reported trade target attend Bronny James' pro day

Klutch Sports held a pro day for Bronny James at the LA Lakers facility on Wednesday. It was attended by several high-profile NBA players like LeBron James, Anthony Davis and one of the players who have been linked to the Lakers for a couple of years now.

Bronny did good at the NBA Draft Combine, impressing some scouts while others were not particularly thrilled. Some teams have him as an incoming draft pick, but others are not even putting him on their draft boards.

However, it's just a matter of opportunity for Bronny, who is expected to be a second-round pick. It's still unclear which team will select him, but the Lakers have already interviewed him, and his pro day was even held at their practice facility.

Here are the highlights from Bronny's pro day held at the Lakers practice facility in El Segundo, California:

For those wondering what a pro day is, it's an event held to help draft prospects like Bronny James get more eyes on them after the combine. It allows them to showcase their abilities and skills to more scouts, executives, players and fans.

Several players are in attendance, like LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Zach LaVine. It's not surprising to see LeBron and his wife Savannah supporting their eldest son. Davis and LaVine are under Klutch Sports, so that's a reason for their presence for the event.

LaVine has been linked to the Lakers for a couple of years now, but it's unclear how interested Rob Pelinka and the front office in him. He recently underwent foot surgery that cut short his season, and he's got some poor injury history as well.

The Chicago Bulls might be heading for a rebuild, especially if they won't bring back DeMar DeRozan in free agency. LaVine's contract would make him tough to trade, and the Lakers have been linked with other stars like Donovan Mitchell and Trae Young.

Which team will draft Bronny James?

Bronny James is an undersized shooting guard, who has defensive potential.

He's in a tough position because he's not really a playmaker, and his shooting needs improvement. However, he's still a top prospect considering his vertical, athleticism and defense for his size.

So, which team will draft Bronny next month? ESPN has the 19-year-old guard as the No. 54 pick for the Boston Celtics. After the Celtics, the Lakers have the No. 55 pick, so they might be inclined to trade up and possibly get Bronny earlier in the second round.

The Utah Jazz have also been linked with Bronny, and they have the 32nd overall pick. NBA executives are also expecting some teams to at least take a look at Bronny and see his potential to help in ticket sales plus a long shot to recruit LeBron James, as per Bleacher Report.