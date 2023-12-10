WATCH: LeBron James and Anthony Davis run monstrous alley-oop possession to go up by 11

The LeBron James-Anthony Davis connection was a visual treat for fans on Saturday. They ran one of their monstrous trademark alley-oop possession in the third quarter to get the LA Lakers up by 11 points in a tense 2023 NBA In-Season Final clash against the Indiana Pacers.

James dribbled past Obi Toppin and lobbed to Davis, who caught it mid-air and slammed it in as the Lakers extended their lead against the Pacers. The alley-oop also quashed any doubts that Davis was done for the evening after he was hit in the groin and seemed in visible discomfort.

You can view the clip below:

The Pacers rallied in the fourth, thanks to some great hustle from TJ McConnell and Toppin to get to within three points behind LA. However, with James and Davis in prime form, the Lakers lead 115-99 with 2:55 left.

Davis and James are in their fifth season together as teammates in LA and led the Lakers to the 2020 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat. They made the Western Conference Finals last season, explaining the chemistry.

Anthony Davis has had a brilliant game so far against the Pacers

The Lakers headed into the fourth quarter with Anthony Davis notching up 27 points and 15 rebounds. James was right behind him with 20 points and nine rebounds. Austin Reaves (24 points) and D'Angelo Russell (14 points) kept chipping in at regular intervals.

With the game promising to go down the wire, the Lakers have maintained a slender 90-82 lead heading into the fourth. Much will depend on Davis as he has looked incredible on defense while also playing most of the second half alongside James.

The Laker's dominant defense has been pivotal in keeping Tyrese Haliburton quiet, but their turnovers and lack of threes (they were 0-for-9) for most of the game saw Indiana cut the deficit.

Anthony Davis' play on both ends of the floor, especially in the final, could put him in the 'Defensive Player of the Year' chatter alongside Rudy Gobert this season.

Davis came into the matchup averaging 22.7 points, 12.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.0 steals, and 2.7 blocks per contest while shooting 53.3% from the field and 23.1% from the 3-point range in 22 games.