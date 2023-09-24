Watch: LeBron James & Anthony Davis spotted exiting Lakers facility indicating start of minicamp

Players don't have to report to camp for two more weeks, but LeBron James and the LA Lakers seem to be on a different schedule. Recent videos on social media indicate the team might be getting a head start on preparing for the 2024 season.

In the post going around Twitter, James, Anthony Davis and other members of the Lakers were spotted leaving the team's facility. They were still in playing gear like they just wrapped up a practice.

James and Davis were met by a group of fans as they departed the facility. They gave the cheering crowd a quick wave before getting in their cars to leave.

The Lakers turned their season around following the trade deadline last year. Reshaping the roster allowed them to go on a run that got them all the way to the conference finals. Following this recent success, the team appears locked in to have similar results this upcoming year.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are equipped to lead Lakers on a deep run

Since winning a title in 2020, it's been a rough road for the LA Lakers. They sacrificed their depth by trading for Russell Westbrook, and the fit did not work out how they hoped. With so much money tied up in the three stars, the team struggled to build a roster that could contend.

Fast forward to 2023, and things are looking up for LA. For the first time since their finals win, LeBron James and Anthony Davis have a complementing supporting cast around them. Along with keeping key players like Austin Reaves, the team went and secured big pick-ups like Gabe Vincent from the Miami Heat.

With this new roster, James and "AD" are in a prime position to put the Lakers in a position to contend. The competition will be stiff in the Western Conference, but they have the talent to match up with anyone.

Getting work in before the start of camp is proof the Lakers understand the opportunity they have. Heading into his 21st season, there is no telling how much LeBron James has left in his tank. With that in mind, he's trying to capitalize on the group of talent Rob Pelinka has brought in.

Looking at the teams around them, LA will need any sort of edge they can get. The Denver Nuggets are in a prime position to repeat as champions, and the Phoenix Suns have gone all in on star power.