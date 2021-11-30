Watch: LeBron James assists Anthony Davis for a sumptuous alley-oop dunk, posts the video on Instagram and captions it, "Showtime"

Every Laker fan knows and misses showtime basketball of the 1980s, but LeBron James and Anthony Davis gave Lakers Nation another reason to cheer as loudly as possible on Sunday night.

In a rematch of the LA Lakers-Detroit Pistons game that resulted in the ejection of Isaiah Stewart and LeBron James, the Lakers put together one of their better displays in the first three quarters of the game. Although they have been grossly underperforming, there have been a few highlights worthy of note.

Vis social networking platform Instagram, LeBron James uploaded a video of him making an incredible alley-oop pass to AD, and captioned it "showtime."

The video has drawn several reactions from fans who were excited to see both players play great basketball again. As expected, many took the opportunity to demand such performances every night and challenged LeBron James to lead the team on a winning streak.

LeBron James' partnership with Davis has continued to flourish, as the duo have a great understanding. AD has been given license to lead the charge offensively while James became more of a creator, but LBJ is having to score more because of the state of Lakers.

The Lakers had a 19-8 record when LeBron James and Davis played in the 2020-21 season. So far this season, they are 6-4. Their perfect record of 113 wins when both players score 30+ points came to an end on opening night when they were defeated by the Golden State Warriors.

Tuesday marked the first time the Lakers lost in a game LeBron James and Anthony Davis each scored 30+ points

So far this season, Davis has not played his best brand of basketball and has struggled from the field. If he picks up his rhythm and successfully stays healthy for a stretch, they could cause major damage in the league, especially with the level of talent surrounding them.

LeBron James led the Lakers to another victory over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night

LeBron James #6 and Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers

There was a lot of tension coming into this game as LeBron James had to face Stewart only a week after their altercation that had steep consequences. The fixture also brought out two players, Ben Wallace and Metta Sandiford-Artest, notable for their roles in Malice at the Palace, who after 17 years, squashed their beef.

The Lakers maintained an early lead in the first three quarters and were set to blow out the Pistons. That dazzling alley-oop was the play that completed a 16-0 run in the third quarter before the Pistons called a timeout.

Another defensive breakdown in the fourth resulted in the Pistons slowly crawling their way back into the game but the Lakers successfully fended them off. LeBron James led the scoring in the game with 33 points, adding five rebounds, nine assists, two steals and a block. The game ended 110-106 in favor of the Lakers, and AD added 24 points and ten rebounds on 66.7% shooting from the field.

LeBron James over the last 3 games:



- 39 Points, 6 Assists, 5 Rebounds

- 30 Points, 11 Assists, 7 Rebounds

- 33 Points, 9 Assists, 5 Rebounds



👑👑👑 LeBron James over the last 3 games:- 39 Points, 6 Assists, 5 Rebounds- 30 Points, 11 Assists, 7 Rebounds - 33 Points, 9 Assists, 5 Rebounds 👑👑👑 https://t.co/VYjUNUvSIb

The Lakers will head out to Sacramento to face the Kings on Tuesday night. They will look to seek revenge against the team that forced them into triple overtime and stole the victory at Staples. For that to happen, LeBron James and AD will have to be at their best on both ends of the floor.

