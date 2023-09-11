Watch: LeBron James once blasted $2,500,000,000 net worth Jay Z's 'The Blueprint' album while riding around in his Hummer in Akron

LeBron James is a fan of hip-hop and has never been afraid to rap his favorite songs on camera. LeBron James once blasted Jay-Z’s legendary album “The Blueprint” while riding around his hometown of Akron in his infamous Hummer.

“The Blueprint” was one of the best-selling rap albums of all time, just one of the things that helped Jay Z reach a net worth of $2.5 billion. The album was released on this day (September 11), 22 years ago, in 2001.

A clip of James enjoying the album flourished on X/Twitter. He was riding around in his Hummer, which was given to him by his mother Gloria when James turned 18. His mother reportedly took out a $50,000 loan to purchase the Hummer. It was a worthy investment as James signed multiple endorsement deals and his NBA contract the same year.

The clip is from the now-defunct ESPN show “ESPN’s The Life”. The show followed James in his daily life during the high points of his high school fame as he was soon to be an NBA rookie.

LeBron James is seen spitting bars of Jay Z’s songs in the video while riding around in his Hummer. James also says he was listening to a lot of 50 Cent and Eminem alongside Jay Z.

"The Blueprint” is praised as one of the best albums of the decade. Rolling Stone ranked it No. 4 in their list of Best Albums of the 2000s.

LeBron James Hummergate

In the clip, LeBron James is seen driving his now-infamous Hummer. The car was a gift from his mother but others suspected it was an illegal gift.

The Ohio State Athletic Association investigated the purchase of the car. They suspected someone like a shoe company had given the car to James, which would be an improper benefit and make him ineligible for high school and college basketball.

The two-week-long investigation eventually found that James’ mother bought the car with a loan. The loan was granted based on James’ future potential worth.

It was a safe bet by his mother as James signed a $90 million deal with Nike before even stepping foot on an NBA court. James was the first pick in the 2003 NBA Draft a month later.

Before that, James returned after the two-week investigation and scored 52 points in his return. He led his high school St. Vincent St. Mary’s to a state title that season.