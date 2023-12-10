WATCH: LeBron James blitzes past all Indiana Pacers en route easy layup

In the NBA In-Season Tournament championship game between the LA Lakers and Indiana Pacers on Saturday, LeBron James is going full throttle with the title on the line.

Despite turning 39 by the end of the month, James runs at a speed one would normally see in players in their prime. During one of the quarters of the championship game, LeBron went coast-to-coast and blew by five Pacers players for an easy layup.

Here's the video:

LeBron James has always been known for running down the lane coast-to-coast, be it for a chase-down block, thunderous slam or elegant layup.

What makes him more impressive is the fact that he's able to pull that off despite already being in the twilight of his illustrious career when players are expected to slow down.

A look at LeBron James' NBA In-Season Tournament performances before the championship game

New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Lakers: Semifinals - 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament

LeBron James, in his 21st year in the NBA, continues to shine as the top performer for the LA Lakers. Despite nearing 39, James has shown no signs of slowing down as he keeps Father Time at bay. His exceptional performances have led the Lakers to the final of the NBA In-Season Tournament, which James is determined to win.

Amidst standout contributions from other Lakers players during the tournament, LeBron has displayed remarkable consistency. With an unblemished 6-0 record, James is averaging 26.8 points, 8.1 assists, and 7.5 rebounds heading into the final.

As the Lakers go face-to-face against the Indiana Pacers in the NBA In-Season Tournament championship, James has continued his relentless pursuit of scoring and leadership. LA has remained on top throughout the match-up and is yet to concede the lead to Indiana.

With 5:25 left in the fourth quarter, LA is leading 105-99, having led 90-82 after three quarters.