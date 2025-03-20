WATCH: LeBron James and Bronny James shake a leg after Lakers' $53.8M rising star dazzles with his silky smooth handles 

LeBron James and his son Bronny broke into a jig after Austin Reaves displayed his slick moves en route to a basket. The bucket in the third quarter saw the LA Lakers further extend their dominant lead over the Denver Nuggets at the Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday,

Reaves, who makes $53.8M with the LA put the moves on Spencer Jones and whizzed past Russell Westbrook, dishing out a lob to Christian Koloko for a quick deuce. His moves saw James and his son celebrate with a dance move that went viral on social media.

LeBron James was sidelined from the Nuggets clash as he continues to recover from his groin strain. The 4x NBA champion is expected to return against the Orlando Magic later this week.

