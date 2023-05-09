Watch- LeBron James collides with Draymond Green mid-air causing him to smash his head to the floor

Draymond Green and LeBron James collided on the floor at the 6:52 mark of the second quarter. Steph Curry secured the defensive rebound and found Green, who ran the floor with no one back on defense for LA. LeBron was the closest defender to chase Green down and potentially save two easy points.

However, James fouled Green after a hard collision between the two forward. The former had his eyes on the ball as he tracked back on defense. James failed to notice Green's positioning on the court, who drew the contact from the Lakers superstar and hit the hardwood.

Draymond appeared to hit the back of his head on the floor in what looked like a brutal fall. Here's a clip of that play (via James Burnes on Twitter):

Officials checked the play for illegal contact, but it was ruled as a common foul. LeBron James didn't intend to commit a harsh foul and was tracking the ball, unaware of Draymond Green's positioning.

Poll : 0 votes