Watch: LeBron James' crucial missed rebound grabbed by Aaron Gordon that transpired decisive 2nd chance for Nuggets 

LeBron James did everything right for most of Game 5 versus the Denver Nuggets. However, a crucial rebound that he missed in the final seconds of the fourth quarter didn't go unnoticed on social media. The four-time NBA champion and Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon were below the rim anticipating a rebound if Jamal Murray's attempt from the midrange failed.

It did, and Gordon grabbed the offensive board and threw it back to Murray who sunk a 3 that all but closed out hopes of a Lakers comeback.

James did attempt to grab the rebound, but was no match for Gordon's hustle with 1:23 remaining in the fourth quarter. The decisive second chance was enough for Denver to end LA's postseason run as they later rolled back in for another clutch bucket by Murray.

LeBron James ended his season with 30 points, nine rebounds and 11 assists in Game 5. Anthony Davis battled a shoulder injury and finished with 15 points and 17 rebounds. Austin Reaves came alive in the final stretch and ended with 19 points, three boards and four assists.

Denver Nuggets beat LeBron James and Lakers in second-chance points

LeBron James’ missed rebound was one of the many second chances the Lakers gave the Denver Nuggets to claw back into the game and later take it away from the Purple and Gold. They made 15 points out of second chances while also beating the Lakers in field goals, 3-point plays and free throws.

Denver shot 88.9% of their free throws compared to the Lakers’ 66.7%. The visitors also lagged in 3-point shooting, draining just 26.7% of their treys, while the Nuggets nailed 42.1% at a healthy clip. The field goal percentage was another area where LA was beaten. They made 46.4% compared to Denver’s 47.2%.

The lack of missed opportunities and erratic shooting cost the Lakers a game they could have won. Between the two and Anthony Davis’ injured shoulder, LA could only sit and watch as Jamal Murray and the Nuggets asserted their dominance on both ends of the floor and handed them yet another playoff exit.

