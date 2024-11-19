Watch: LeBron James denied GOAT status by young fan in hilarious exchange

The greatest of all time (GOAT) talk involving LeBron James has been hotly debated by players and fans of different generations. Some passionately argue that the four-time NBA champ is the best to play the game. Meanwhile, others are just as adamant that the title belongs to someone else.

Young or old, the GOAT talk could be fiercely contested. Here’s a viral clip of a father trying to force his daughter to concede King James deserves that honor:

The four-year-old girl wouldn’t name her choice but she stood on her ground that James isn’t the greatest of all time. In the hilarious clip, she says she would rather face the wall than give in to what her father wants her to acknowledge. Sometimes, the basketball GOAT debate disregards age and relation.

LeBron James’ resume is GOAT-worthy. He is a four-time MVP who has lifted the Larry O’Brien Trophy four times. Each time his team won the championship, he won the NBA Finals MVP. He led the Cleveland Cavaliers (2016), the Miami Heat (2012 and 2013) and the LA Lakers (2020) to championships.

James is the career points leader in the playoffs and the regular season. Some of the records in his resume might never be broken. And just as impressively, he continues to build his GOAT case at 39 years old and as the oldest player in the NBA.

LeBron James continues to impress late in his career

LeBron James will turn 40 in December but remains undoubtedly one of the best players in the NBA. Despite his age, he can still dominate games against players much younger than him. Some experts believe the LA Lakers can still contend for the championship if he can stay healthy.

James averages 23.3 points, 9.2 assists and 8.6 rebounds per game this season. Remarkably enough, his game continues to evolve. He is shooting 43.1% from deep this season, the best in his career. The 20x All-Star turned his 3-point shooting weakness into one of his strengths.

Jokingly or not, LeBron James has proclaimed himself the GOAT on multiple occasions. But, despite everything in his resume, he seemingly still has some way to go before changing the young fan's mind.

