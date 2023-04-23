Watch: LeBron James and Dillon Brooks all smiles pre-game

LeBron James and Dillon Brooks recently had a conversation during the pre-game warmups for Game 3. While the two players are not fond of each other, James and Brooks shared a small conversation on Saturday.

It was unclear exactly what they said to each other. However, both players appeared to be gunning up for the challenge in Game 3.

The question now is, can the Grizzlies handle the pressure of playing in LA in a playoff environment?

It's just basketball with LeBron and Dillon Brooks

Can LeBron James lead the LA Lakers to a victory in Game 3?

Minnesota Timberwolves v Los Angeles Lakers - Play-In Tournament

The LA Lakers had a poor outing in Game 2 on Wednesday, losing 103-93. After coming up with a dominant victory in Game 1, the Lakers failed to double their lead in Game 2 against the Memphis Grizzlies. Now that the Lakers have a homecourt advantage in games 3 and 4, can they win both clashes in LA?

LeBron James has been brilliant for LA in this series so far. In two games, James is averaging 24.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and 1.5 steals. Given his form, James could be the key for LA in this series.

LBJ also has a newfound ally in Rui Hachimura, who has performed brilliantly in this series so far. Hachimura is currently averaging 24.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Rui was the Lakers' leading scorer in Game 1 when he put up 29 points to lead the team to a 128-112 victory over Memphis.

If LeBron James and Rui Hachimura can maintain their good form, then LA should be good for more victories against the Grizzlies. The rest of the team will also hope to brush off their rust from Game 2 and turn up with renewed enthusiasm for the next two home games.

