Watch: LeBron James draws first flopping tech of the season after shove from Isiah Stewart 

LeBron James issued the first flopping technical foul of his career against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday. The incident occurred in the third quarter of the LA Lakers' visit to Detroit. James tried to take charge from Isiah Stewart.

However, Stewart slowed down his drive after seeing James get into position. The Lakers star got nudged by the Pistons big man and dropped to the floor. The referees didn't view it as a legal charge, leading to them issuing the four-time MVP the first flopping tech of his career. Here's the clip:

Interestingly, LeBron James and Isiah Stewart have some beef between them. Two years ago, they were involved in an ugly altercation that saw Setwart get a cut above his eye.

As blood dripped all over the Pistons forward's forehead, he tried to attack James multiple times and had to be separated by players, officials and security personnel. Both players got ejected from that game and were issued suspensions.

They have been jostling each other all game on Wednesday. With the Lakers up 20 towards the end of the third, James is on the bench already, so this seems like the end of his latest duel with Stewart.

LeBron James and the Lakers taking care of business against the slumping Pistons

LeBron James and the Lakers came into Wednesday's contest against the Pistons behind the four-time NBA champion's worst-career loss. LA was beaten by 44 points by the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. It was the team's fourth-worst loss in franchise history.

The Lakers, however, were fortunate to have an easy fixture to rediscover their lost momentum against the slumping Pistons. Detroit is on a 14-game losing streak. It will soon be 15 as LA leads 101-76 with one quarter left.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and D'Angelo Russell have been firing on all cylinders. All players have 20-point games. Russell, meanwhile, has scored a season-high 29 points and counting.

The Lakers will improve to 11-8 with a win, while the Pistons will drop to 2-16. LA will end their road trip tomorrow against the young OKC Thunder.