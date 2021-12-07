Watch: LeBron James and Dwyane Wade combine for one of the greatest highlights, as King James soars for a tomahawk dunk with The Flash wheeling away in celebration in an iconic moment from 11 years ago

It's always fascinating to look back and see some of the top plays throughout the history of the NBA. The game of basketball has brought joy and legendary moments to fans over the years and one of the top moments took place eleven years ago today in the city of Milwaukee.

While teaming up with the Miami Heat, superstars LeBron James and Dwyane Wade connected on one of the most famous fast break plays that the game has ever seen. In a road matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, Dwyane Wade of the Miami Heat secured a defensive rebound before pushing the ball up the floor. It didn't take long before he suddenly realized that his teammate LeBron James was running right alongside him for the fastbreak. After a beautiful pass to LeBron, it quickly became one of the most famous plays in NBA history after a timely picture caught the electric play on camera.

The NBA has always done a great job of sharing some of the most memorable moments in NBA history with fans on social media over the years, and today made for a special occasion to look back at the famous play from LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. Current Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James even took to Instagram to post the legendary photo to his story, using the phrase "what a time" as he tagged his former teammate Dwayne Wade.

LeBron James hyping up the famous dunk with Miami Heat teammate Dwyane Wade

The iconic photo will forever be known as one of the greatest images in the history of the NBA as it showed the pure excitement of the slam from the Miami Heat teammates. Not only did the Miami Heat duo provide one of the most legendary plays in the NBA, but the Heat would go on to eventually win the game as well. Wade would lead the Heat to a win that night, finishing with an impressive 25 points, 14 rebounds and 6 assists. LeBron would also do his part, finishing with 17 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists. The two would go on to make for one of the most lethal superstar duos in basketball history as they brought the city of Miami two championships during their tenure with the Heat.

There's always going to be moments throughout NBA history that will be cemented as some of the most memorable plays in the game of basketball. Eleven years ago today, we got a play that provided us with one of the game's greatest images from a transition play between two of the game's top stars.

