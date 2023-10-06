Watch: LeBron James embarrassingly bricks a 3-pointer in practice by hitting sideboard, doesn’t attempt a shot again 

LeBron James has looked in great shape during the LA Lakers training camp, putting in the hard yards ahead of his 21st season. However, the NBA's leading scorer might still need to work on his 3-point shooting. During a recent practice video that made it to X, formerly known as Twitter, James was seen embarrassingly bricking a corner 3-point attempt.

While practicing on long-range shots after practice with Anthony Davis, LeBron launched an attempt that hit the side of the board. NBA players prefer to shoot from the corner because it's an easier chance, but hitting the sideboard could be a nightmare. James happened to go through it, and he never made another attempt. Here's the clip (via Lakers' beat writer Jovan Buha:

LeBron James will hope to improve his numbers from beyond the arc

LeBron James is coming off the fifth-worst 3-point shooting season of his career. Last year, he made 32.1% of his attempts from deep. James did so while attempting 6.9 3s per game, the second-most of his career thus far. His 3-point shooting has been one of the weaker links in his game for the longest time.

James will hope to be more efficient and at least knock triples at the league average. Last year, it was at 36.1% per stathead. The Lakers' offense could be more dynamic if the 21-season veteran can hit 3-balls more consistently, opening up the floor for everyone.

It will give LeBron a solid chance at slipping through closeouts and having an open lane, considering the 3-point shooting depth around him this year. Along with retaining snipers like D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, the Lakers have added Taurean Prince, Christian Wood and Gabe Vincent, who are capable threats from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, the two-man game with Anthony Davis becomes even more lethal if LeBron James becomes a consistent threat. They can run an inverted pick and roll, and James can pop up for long-range shots in the process. It will also allow Davis, an even more 3-point shooter, to attack the rim without much defensive attention on him.

Considering the volume of shots LeBron attempts from deep, especially over the last couple of years, the Lakers will drastically improve from the perimeter, which has been a glaring weakness for the team for the longest time.

