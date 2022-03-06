Watch: LeBron James gets hilarious water bottle bath treatment by his LA Lakers teammates after monster performance, runs away to save himself

LeBron James and the LA Lakers overcame a rough four-game winless stretch with an emphatic victory over the Golden State Warriors at home on Saturday. James went off for a season-high 56-point effort, the most he has scored in a Lakers uniform to help side record a 124-116 win.

James' teammates had to cool him off, showering the 'King' with chilled water after the game as they finally had reason to celebrate, following their poor run of form. Here's the clip posted by Bleacher Report:

LeBron James and Co. recorded arguably their best win of the season against the Warriors. They were down by 14 at one stage, but still managed to complete the comeback as they executed their plans to perfection on both ends of the court. James shot 19 of 31 from the floor, including six made triples and also converted 12 of his 13 free throw attempts on the night to lead the team's charge.

Russell Westbrook played a solid cameo, scoring 20 points on 52% shooting, while Carmelo Anthony, Malik Monk and Austin Reaves registered ten or more points as well.

"I don't give a damn about 56" - LeBron James says grabbing the win was the most important thing for the LA Lakers

LeBron James is far from done and has continued to dominate opponents with his stellar play even in year 19 of his career. The LA Lakers superstar registered multiple records in his 50-point effort against the Dubs. He became the fourth player in NBA history after Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Jamal Crawford to record 50+ points in a game aged 37 or more.

James took matters into his own hands offensively to help the LA Lakers end their losing streak. He was as aggressive as ever, grabbing offensive boards, attacking the rim and giving the Warriors defense a run for their money.

The 'King' wasn't carried away after dropping a 50-piece against Steph Curry and Co., though, mentioning that he just wanted the win more than anything else. Here's what he said regarding this in the postgame press conference (via Mirjam Swanson):

"Our guys were following me off the floor tonight, they said, 'How's it feel to score 56?' I don't give a damn about the 56, I'm just happy to get the win."

LeBron James and the crew will be hoping to carry this momentum on to their next few games. They have a relatively easy schedule over their upcoming three-game schedule against the Spurs, Rockets and Wizards and will be keen to put together a winning streak.

