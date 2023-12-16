Watch: LeBron James gifts Florida A&M Rattlers football team new $200 Nike LeBron 21 ‘Conchiolin’ kicks

LeBron James may be one of the best basketball players of all time, however, the four-time NBA champ is also a big NCAA fan. In addition to his love for college basketball, LeBron James is also a big fan of football. After praising NFL star turned coach Deion Sanders at the start of the NCAA season, he's also now hooked up Florida A&M.

The school's football team finished in first place in the SWAC with an 8-0 conference record, and an 11-1 overall record. With the team playing in the HBCU national championship in the Celebration Bowl, LeBron James decided to hook the players up with new pairs of his Nike LeBron 21 Conchiolin kicks.

In a video posted to social media by the Florida A&M accounts, players were seen opening up boxes of the shoes sent by LeBron James. The shoes were well received by the players, with fans in the replies praising the shoes as well.

Check out the clip of the kind gesture from LeBron James down below!

Looking at LeBron James and the LA Lakers' season so far

While James was kind enough to send the Florida A&M team pairs of his shoes, the future Hall of Famer has his focus on the ongoing NBA season. After recently leading the Lakers to the inaugural NBA Cup win against the Indiana Pacers, James is eager to capture his fifth NBA title.

Unfortunately for him and the team, since winning the NBA cup, they have struggled to keep the momentum going. In the team's Tuesday clash with the Dallas Mavericks, the Lakers fell 127-125, snapping a four-game win streak.

The team was able to bounce back the following night, picking up a narrow 122-119 win over the San Antonio Spurs, who have the worst record in the West. On Friday, however, the Spurs got their revenge, posting a 129-115 win that snapped a lengthy skid for Victor Wembanyama and the team.

Although the Lakers were able to cement themselves as true contenders in the Western Conference with their NBA Cup win, they have a tough road ahead. In addition to the Denver Nuggets, the team also has to worry about streaking young teams like the first-place Timberwolves and third-place Thunder.

Despite the fact that James has shown in year 21 that he still has plenty of gas left in the tank, if he wants to capture a fifth title, the team needs wins. On Monday, they will face the New York Knicks at home, where they will look to bounce back from Friday's loss to the Spurs.