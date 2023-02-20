Watch: LeBron James hilariously calls Luka Doncic as Hookah Doncic while drafting him for his team at 2023 NBA All-Star Game

LeBron James has repeatedly claimed that Luka Doncic is his favorite -25 player in the NBA. The four-time MVP has marveled at Doncic's poise, shotmaking, playmaking and clutch genes.

There's a reason why the Slovenian basketball star has earned the nickname "Luka Legend" and "Luka Magic." On Sunday night, James gave him another moniker that will likely stick until Doncic's career is over.

"Hookah Doncic" will not be easily erased from the minds of basketball fans.

Before the All-Star game tipped-off, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, the leading vote-getters, drafted their respective teams. After the Milwaukee Bucks star picked Donovan Mitchell, "King James" went for Luka Doncic.

The nickname was in reference to viral photos of Doncic drinking beer and smoking hookahs in last year's playoffs. Dallas Mavericks officials, however, insisted it was an old photo.

Two seasons ago, Doncic was also spotted smoking the same thing. He was trolled on social media for seemingly coming in out of shape as fans relentlessly brought back photos of the player enjoying his hookah.

That kind of trolling has not come up this season as Luka Doncic has been putting up MVP-level numbers. He leads the NBA in scoring (33.3 PPG) and is second in triple-doubles with 10.

Despite all the attention he attracts on defense, he has been putting up insane numbers. He highlighted his season with a 60-point triple-double against the New York Knicks last December.

LeBron James played off the ball with Luka Doncic playing point guard

LeBron James and Luka Doncic are teammates tonight in the 2023 NBA All-Star game.

James has always wanted to play with someone who greatly resembles his game. He enjoyed moments where played off Luka Doncic to ease his workload during the All-Star game.

Kyrie Irving was on the backcourt as well, so for at least one game, the NBA's all-time leading scorer had less playmaking duties.

LeBron James had an assist from Luka Doncic with about four minutes left in the first quarter. The Dallas Mavericks superstar pushed the ball to a streaking James, who pulled up from just around the NBA logo.

The LA Lakers superstar also got a few easy baskets courtesy of former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Kyrie Irving. It was very evident that the two still had great chemistry when they were on the court despite years of being on different teams.

Irving and James clearly enjoyed playing with each other, which will set rumors swirling if "Uncle Drew" doesn't sign an extension with the Mavericks. Ironically enough, it will be Doncic who Irving will likely leave hanging if he decides to take his talents to Hollywood.

The basketball world, however, didn't get to enjoy the James-Doncic connection as the 19x NBA All-Star exited the game early. He didn't return to play in the second half because of a hand injury.

