Watch LeBron James hit pure fade away in slow motion, showing signs of no slowdown in year 21

The 2023 preseason has commenced and LeBron James is back in the lineup. During the Los Angeles Lakers' preseason opener against the Golden State Warriors, James decided to sit back and watch the show. Now up against the Brooklyn Nets, James has begun his 21st year in the league and is still looking as impressive as ever.

During one of the plays in the matchup between the LA Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets, LeBron James hit his version of the one-legged fade-away over Royce O'Neale. Despite approaching his 39th birthday this December, James is obviously still playing as if he were in his prime.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

At the time of publishing this article, James put up 10 points, five assists, and three rebounds in 17 minutes of play in the entire first half.

What can we expect from LeBron James as he soon turns 39 years old?

Los Angeles Lakers Media Day

LeBron James showcased a remarkable performance at the age of 38, maintaining an average of 28.9 points per game throughout the last season. The last instance when he achieved or exceeded such an average was in the 2008-09 season, notably during his initial MVP-winning campaign.

Furthermore, James' shooting accuracy remained consistent, with him registering a 32.1% success rate from beyond the arc and an impressive 50.0% overall field goal percentage last season. That being said, it isn't impossible for James to put up the same type of performances once he turns 39 years old this coming December.

During the LA Lakers' training camp, one of the media took a video of James being asked how he felt about officially being the oldest guy in the NBA. LBJ hilariously screamed in shock at the camera then proceeded to slam the ball into the basket in a thunderous manner. While LeBron James himself didn't say anything, it was a clear message that his age won't matter going into the 2023-24 season.

Fans can still expect a lot of greatness from the "King" as he isn't showing any signs of slowing down just yet. At the moment, the only thing that can stop James from being at his best is if any injuries get in the way.