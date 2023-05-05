Watch- LeBron James hits an insane three just as the shot clock expires

LeBron James has undoubtedly been the best player in Game 2 of the series between the LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors. He’s bouncing back after a rough shooting night in Game 1 with already 15 points before he hit this:

Ahn Fire Digital @AhnFireDigital LeBron James beats the shot clock LeBron James beats the shot clock 👀 https://t.co/Er41TacmEF

After hitting just one three-pointer out of eight attempts in Game 1, James made his second one in the second quarter.

The Warriors’ pick-and-roll defense against D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Davis were on point, which forced a kick out to “King James.” Even with Andrew Wiggins closely contesting the shot, he nailed it just as the shot clock expired.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are trailing heading into the second half

LeBron James came out on fire in the first half, scoring 21 points on 9-13 shooting, including 3-5 from behind the arc. Klay Thompson went toe-to-toe with him with 19 points of his own.

Golden State's 41-33 edge in the second quarter, erased the LA Lakers' 33-26 lead after the first 12 minutes of the game. The Warriors have a 67-56 lead entering the second half.

