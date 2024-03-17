WATCH: LeBron James’ hot shooting night leaves Steph Curry shaking head in disbelief

In the third encounter between the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors this season, LeBron James and Steph Curry took center stage on Saturday, captivating fans with their enduring rivalry as they dished out a thriller amidst the NBA's nine-game slate.

James ignited the game with an impressive start, sinking his first six shots and propelling the Lakers to an early advantage. Of particular note was his fifth shot, where he found himself matched up against Warriors rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis following a defensive switch.

Despite being 39, James displayed remarkable speed, dribbling the ball while anticipating a drive attack. Jackson, lagging in foot speed, left ample space for James to execute a step-back 3-pointer. In an attempt to contest the shot, Jackson fouled James, sending the legend to the free-throw line.

James capitalized on the opportunity, completing a four-point play to bolster his tally to 18 points in the first half, which was significant, as Anthony Davis was sidelined due to an early injury.

Cameras panned to the bench, capturing Steph Curry's incredulous reaction as he shook his head in disbelief, while LeBron James electrified the Crypto.com Arena with his remarkable shot-making.

LeBron James makes insane 3-pointer over Steph Curry in the clutch

In a pivotal juncture in the Pacific Coast matchup, LeBron James was under pressure, with his longtime rival, Steph Curry, in close proximity.

Hemmed in along the left corner and with Curry applying relentless defense, James demonstrated his skills. Undeterred by Curry's close marking, James adeptly created space and executed a fadeaway shot, draining a 3-pointer.

This clutch play rejuvenated the Lakers' hopes in a closely contested matchup, coming with less than two minutes remaining and narrowing the deficit to four points.

LeBron James gets ball stollen by Steph Curry to blow game away

As LeBron James sought to exploit a matchup against Steph Curry in the clutch, it was Curry who emerged victorious, eventually sealing the Lakers' fate.

Demonstrating his defensive prowess, the two-time MVP anticipated James' drive, impeccably timing his defensive maneuver to disrupt James' dribble and secure a pivotal steal, thwarting the Lakers' late-game surge.

Despite LeBron James' formidable 40-point performance, the Golden State Warriors weathered the storm, buoyed by stellar contributions from Curry, Klay Thompson and Jonathan Kuminga, who collectively amassed 70 points.

This collective effort propelled the Warriors to seize a 2-1 lead in their season series against the Lakers with the 128-121 win. The result holds significant weight for the two Pacific Coast rivals as they navigate the remainder of the regular season.

Golden State (35-31) moved to ninth, swapping positions with the Lakers, who dropped to 36-32. Each game now becomes pivotal in their pursuit of a coveted playoff berth, with the potential for a rematch looming large, possibly in the high-stakes play-in tournament.