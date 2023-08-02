Watch: LeBron James’ latest workout video shows he has no signs of fatigue, even in year 21

LeBron James squashed rumors of retirement earlier this summer. He is already back in the lab working on his game.

He released a video of his recent basketball workout via ChrisJ Hoops and the legend showed no signs of slowing down.

The clip shows James looking cut. He also seems to effortlessly rise up for dunks. He then backs up to the 3-point line to drain triples, showing no signs of fatigue as he enters Year 21 of his storied career. Watch the video below.

The workout mixtape is soundtracked by “Thank God” by Travis Scott. The track is off the new much-hyped album Utopia.

Can LeBron James win another title?

The King played heavy minutes as the LA Lakers made a run to the Western Conference finals last season. He was clearly still the second best player on the roster behind Anthony Davis, despite his age.

LeBron James will turn 39 during the upcoming season. He may need to conserve some energy during the regular season to make another run at a championship. It would be his fifth NBA title if he succeeds in doing so.

The Lakers have a chance, though, as long as James does not have to carry the bulk of the load and the roster stays healthy. The front office brought back almost the entire young core of last year’s team. The Lakers also added veteran role players to bolster their depth.

Gabe Vincent will be a nice addition and could win the starting point guard role. He has deep playoff experience after helping the Miami Heat to the finals. He can also be a catch and shoot threat while James handles. He also gives the Lakers another ball handler to bring the ball up.

Most importantly, the Lakers retained rising star Austin Reaves. He became an integral part of the offense and showed no fear during the Lakers' playoff run. He will be used as a ball handler in pick and rolls with Anthony Davis, which gives LeBron James a breather. He can also be a trusted option on offense to get a bucket when James’ legs are tired.

With their new pieces and James looking fit, the Lakers are in the top tier of the West. They will likely compete with the Denver Nuggets, LA Clippers, Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns for the conference crown.

