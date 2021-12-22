Watch: LeBron James makes a stylish entry in the tunnel with a cigar in his hand for the LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns game

LeBron James made headlines before the Phoenix Suns-LA Lakers game even started on Tuesday evening. The four-time NBA MVP made one of the most stylish entries one will ever see as he walked through the tunnel with a cigar in his hand.

NBA fans, players and analysts all had interesting reactions to it as videos and pictures emerged of James' soon after he proceeded towards the locker room to prepare for the match.

Players generally pull out cigars in the NBA to celebrate winning championships, but LeBron James, a trendsetter in his own right, had other ideas.

LeBron James enters the arena in style, leaves in disappointment as LA Lakers lose third straight match

LeBron James takes a breather during Phoenix Suns vs. LA Lakers game.

LeBron James would've hoped to have pulled out a cigar after the Phoenix Suns-LA Lakers game as well. However, the Lakers lost the tie 90-108 after a dismal second-half outing.

James tried his best to lead the team to a win with a 34-point outing, his eighth game scoring 30 or more in the last 14 appearances. LA just couldn't match the Suns' team effort, though, and lost their third match in a row.

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN "We don't know...we haven't been whole. I can't remember the last time we had the same starting lineup with the same rotation off the bench." @KingJames on how to assess the #LakeShow 32 games into the season. "We don't know...we haven't been whole. I can't remember the last time we had the same starting lineup with the same rotation off the bench." @KingJames on how to assess the #LakeShow 32 games into the season. https://t.co/yqS2m8wfBt

The LA Lakers struggled from long-range, making only seven shots from deep all night. They made 39.1% of their field goals overall, which proved to be one of the reasons behind their loss.

LeBron James and Co. had a decent shot at beating the Suns until halftime. They were down by just two points at that stage. However, Phoenix made some quick adjustments coming out of the break and outscored the Lakers 54-38 in the last two quarters.

Monty Williams had a near full-strength squad at his disposal, while LA played this game without six players and their head coach Frank Vogel as his assistant David Fizdale took charge for the second straight match.

Injuries have been a major reason behind the LA Lakers not finding their rhythm yet. But they still had enough to churn out more wins than they have until now, as they do possess one of the best rosters in the league.

The LA Lakers once again dropped to .500 after their loss to the Phoenix Suns. It will take a monumental effort from LeBron James and the rest of the crew if they are to assert themselves as title-contenders moving forward.

