Watch: LeBron James picks 5th NBA championship over 3rd Olympic gold, answers more rapid fire Q&A

A video titled "Shot Clock with Lebron James" is making the rounds on social media as fans get a deeper insight into LeBron's mindset.

In the interview with nikebasketball, Lebron James was asked to pick between a 'fifth NBA Championship' over a third Olympic Gold Medal. It was a rapid-fire Q&A session where James was asked a series of intriguing questions.

The question seemed straightforward: "Would LeBron James rather win a third gold medal or a fifth NBA Championships?". James responded:

"Fifth NBA Championship"

James' four championship rings place him among the most successful players in NBA history. His wish to win another ring reflects his deep commitment to the game and desire to solidify his legacy further.

Let's have a look at some more of LeBron James' other responses in the quickfire Q&A session:

LeBron James answers more rapid-fire Q&A

James has been a mentor and role model for many young athletes. James has been known to mentor the likes of Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davies and helped shape the game on the court for a long time.

James was asked whether he would raise the bar that he has set or raise the next generation. He responded:

"Raise the next gen"

Throughout the years, LeBron James has been known as a philanthropist for his charity work around the world. In another question, he chose to give 21 scholarships rather than build 21 businesses:

"Give 21 scholarships"

King James, through his foundation, has contributed up to $40 million to run the I-Promise program and school in Akron, Ohio, his birthplace. The program aims to uplift students who are financially challenged and lack opportunities to excel in school and life.

James then chose a "game-winning 3-pointer" over a "game-winning dunk" when the Lakers superstar was asked about a game-finishing move:

"Game winning 3"

James ranks ninth on the all-time 3-pointer-made list. He has scored 2237 three-pointers in the regular season.

In another question, when asked whether he would prefer to rise early or stay up late working, James replied that he would prefer to rise early. The answer seems clear, as he's consistently excelling despite being 38.

James is ready to rock his 21st NBA season. He recently shared that he wakes up at 3.22 AM as he took to an Instagram story with the caption:

"Lets Get it"

James follows an intense training regimen, which has helped him remain at the peak of his game even after 20 years.

In yet another question, LeBron James was asked if he would choose jumping higher or running faster. His answer was:

"Jump higher"

James is known for his impressive physical attributes, including his wingspan and vertical leap. He also has a recorded 44-inch vertical, which is one of the most remarkable accolades in the history of professional basketball.