Watch: LeBron James has a proud father moment as he shares Bronny James' insane highlight reel on his Instagram

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James had a "proud father" moment as he posted a video of his older son Bronny James' highlight reel on his Instagram story.

Sharing a post by SLAM HIGH SCHOOL, LeBron showcased Bronny's highlights from his high school team Sierra Canyon's game against Campbell Hall on Wednesday, January 26th.

Bronny James has burst onto the high school basketball scene in his junior year. While he has been a viral phenomenon in the basketball world since early in his school career, the 17-year-old has set himself apart as a player this season.

Putting his extensive skillset on display in the video, the "young King" continues to impress fans and audiences as his talents help Sierra Canyon to more wins.

With LeBron James closely following the growth of his sons Bronny and Bryce, fans can't help but take note of the potential the James boys possess.

Bronny James' impressive run with Sierra Canyon

Bronny James attempts a dunk.

Bronny James has enjoyed a great season with the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers. With a 20-2 record and a four-game win streak following the 122-45 win against Campbell Hall, the Trailblazers also see themselves with the best record in the Gold Coast area.

A core aspect of Sierra Canyon's success has been the play of Bronny James. The 17-year-old has shown immense talent as he leads the Trailblazers alongside potential five-star recruit and UCLA commit Amari Bailey.

Much like LeBron James, Bronny features an all-round playing style that makes use of his athleticism while also allowing him to create plays for teammates.

Swish Cultures @swishcultures_ First time seeing Bronny James in two years and I must admit i like the way Bronny plays. He plays the game the right way with good reads. He plays within the offense, knocks down shots, and gets his teammates involved. First time seeing Bronny James in two years and I must admit i like the way Bronny plays. He plays the game the right way with good reads. He plays within the offense, knocks down shots, and gets his teammates involved. https://t.co/8zzv9ke8Sw

He also displayed a reliable and consistent stroke from deep, which was showcased at Staples Center in front of his father and other NBA players such as Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook at Chosen 1's Invitational earlier in the season.

Although Bronny continues to shine as a high school prospect, his current ranking sees him varying in the range of 30-40. While he is considered a five-star recruit within the ranks of the batch of 2023, with a year of high school ball left to play, the 17-year-old starlet has a lot of time to adjust and develop his game.

Considering his skillset and his playing style however, there is little room to doubt how successful he would be at the collegiate level. While also factoring in the amount of guidance he receives from LeBron, the possibilities for what Bronny can do and achieve are endless.

While Bronny makes his mark on the high school basketball scene, LeBron James sees an extended run of brilliance in his 19th season in the NBA.

Carrying the LA Lakers on his back, "King" James builds on a season average of 29.1 points per game, which sees him in second place as one of the NBA's leading scorers this season.

