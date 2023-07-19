Watch: LeBron James pulls up to Puerto Rico to catch a game

LeBron James recently made a surprising appearance at a basketball game in Puerto Rico.

The moment cameras spotted him, they couldn't help but acknowledge the King's presence. James is on vacation but clearly can't keep away from the sport he's loved playing since he was a kid. This was one of the rare moments where fans would randomly spot NBA players in their countries.

Twitter - LeBron in Puerto Rico

Here's the link to the tweet by Bleacher Report who uploaded the video of LeBron James making an appearance in Puerto Rico.

LeBron James doesn't plan on retiring yet

Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors

LeBron James was recently honored with the Best Record-Breaking Performance of the Year award at the 2023 ESPYs. During his acceptance speech, James expressed his deep love for the game of basketball and his unwavering commitment to it. He emphasized his approach towards the game, highlighting his refusal to ever cheat or give anything less than his best effort on the court.

Addressing the topic of retirement, James candidly shared that he has been contemplating the idea for a couple of years. The 38-year-old acknowledged that there will come a time when he can no longer give his all on the hardwood, and that will be the point when he decides to step away from the sport.

Fortunately for his fans, James assured them that retirement was not on the immediate horizon for him. He confirmed his dedication to the game and expressed his intention to continue playing for the foreseeable future.

LeBron James is now preparing for his 21st NBA season. However, concerns arise among fans as he approaches the age of 39 this December, wondering how his performance will be affected by the natural progression of time.

In the previous season, signs of aging were noticeable in James' game, as he encountered difficulties maintaining his customary speed and endurance on the court. Brief bursts of energy often resulted in prolonged periods of fatigue.

Nonetheless, it would be premature to assert that LeBron James is no longer capable of delivering remarkable performances. In the last season, he upheld his high standards, averaging an impressive 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 6.8 assists while shooting a proficient 50% from the field.

When comparing these statistics to his career averages, it becomes apparent that James' performance remains consistent. Consequently, it is reasonable to anticipate a similar level of play from him in the upcoming season.

Although the effects of aging may become more noticeable, James has consistently defied expectations and demonstrated his ability to make a substantial impact on the court.

