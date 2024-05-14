Watch: LeBron James receives huge ovation in Cleveland as Cavaliers plays tribute video ahead of game against Celtics 

Game 4 of the Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers has gotten intense as LeBron James arrived at the game to watch it courtside. The former franchise star of the team came to support the Cavs as they try to even the series tonight. The Celtics lead the series, 2-1, and are looking forward to securing a 3-1 lead.

The Cavs are on a mission to beat the stacked Boston team in front of arguably the greatest player in franchise history. They are trying to do it without their All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen, who are both out due to injuries.

The game is intense, and people expect the Cavaliers to perform well in front of their home crowd. That includes James, who was seen securing courtside seats with his wife, Savannah and his agent, Rich Paul.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

LeBron's Lakers have been ousted by the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs in five games. James and his team put up a fight, but the defending champions were too much for them. James is enjoying his early offseason as he shows his support for the Cavs.

The arena also played a tribute video for him.

Expand Tweet

LeBron James' career with the Cavs

LeBron James was drafted by the Cavs in 2003 with the first pick. The star spent his first seven years with the franchise and led the team to the Finals in 2007. Unfortunately, they lacked the star power to win that time. The four-time MVP left in the summer of 2010 and joined the Miami Heat, where he won two titles in four seasons.

His return in 2014 gave the franchise hope as they went to the finals for four straight seasons. The star formed a Big 3 with Kyrie Irving, who was the team's top pick after he left and Kevin Love, the rebounding stretch forward who was traded for Andrew Wiggins. James' promise of bringing a title to the team came to fruition in 2016.

James' iteration of the Cavs at that time created a rivalry with the Golden State Warriors, who won three out of their four battles in the NBA Finals.

The Akron native is regarded as one of the best players in the history of the game. He's the best player for the franchise, and no one can come close to what he's achieved. Overall, James spent 11 seasons with the team and averaged 27.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists.