WATCH: LeBron James rocks all-black drip arriving for NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinals 

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are ready to take on the Phoenix Suns in the quarter-finals of the NBA In-Season Tournament tonight. James arrived in style to prepare for one of the highly anticipated matchups this season and to possibly lead the Lakers to win the first-ever NBA Cup.

The Lakers star donned an all-black outfit ahead of their In-Season Tournament game. Watch the video below to see his fit.

Tonight's head-to-head battle will be the third between the Lakers and Suns this season. Los Angeles have won their first two games. Kevin Durant and company are looking to win tonight's game and advance to the semi-finals of the In-Season Tournament.

Ime Udoka gave his reasoning for getting into an altercation with LeBron James

Fans are eager to know the reason why Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka was into a verbal altercation with LeBron James. They had a bit of back-and-forth, which resulted in Udoka being ejected by the officials. Recently, the head coach talked about why he got into it with James.

"We want a competitive group, which we do have," Udoka said. "But I talked to the guys about not taking a backseat to anyone. Opponents, as well as teammates and certain guys. We have certain guys who would address it, but we want everyone to be that guy."

James didn't leave the situation without any punishment, as he was given a technical foul at the same time Udoka was ejected. Rockets forward Dillon Brooks criticized the officiating and believed that the referees weren't able to control the situation, which led to his coach getting kicked out of the game.

"A terrible group out there," Brooks said. "They lost control of the game. It’s very inconsistent and that’s what you get from inconsistent — a whole bunch of nonsense...He wasn’t backing down to anybody. He played the game before. We’re still finding our identity as a team, and with our coach standing up for us, it’s a big thing."

The next match between the Rockets and the Lakers will be on Jan. 29, 2024, and fans will tune in to the game.

What are LeBron's stats against the Suns this season?

In two games against the Suns, James has done an exceptional job leading the Lakers to outperform their rivals. The four-time champion is averaging 26.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 7.5 assists against Phoenix this season.