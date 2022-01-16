Watch: LeBron James scores 51 points vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 25 points in the fourth quarter and overtime period, on this day 14 years ago

LeBron James has been phenomenal for the LA Lakers this season, putting up performances that were only thought to be possible by a younger player. However, the 37-year old small forward continues to perform at the highest level, breaking all ceilings set for a player his age.

Since returning to the court on Dec. 24, 2021 after a false Covid-19 result. LeBron James has been unstoppable and near perfection in every game for the Lakers.

He has averaged 31.3 points per game in the last 22 games played in the NBA, an outrageous feat for the 37-year old. In that time, he has recorded three triple-doubles and six double-doubles.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife 14 years ago today, LEBRON did this to the Grizzlies



51 PTS (18/28 FG)

25 PTS in 4th & OT

9 AST

8 REB

6 3PT

3 STL



14 years ago today - Jan. 15, 2008, LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers triumphed over the Memphis Grizzlies in an away fixture. On the day, James posted 51 points to help his side secure the win. He recorded 25 points in the fourth quarter and overtime period.

LeBron James led the Cleveland Cavaliers to a win against the Memphis Grizzlies 14 years ago, posted 51 points

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after missing a three-point shot against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center on January 12, 2022 in Sacramento, California.

The Cleveland Cavaliers went on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies. LeBron James led the team to their 20th victory of the 2007-08 NBA season and later led the team to the Eastern Conference semifinals.

In the game, James posted 51 points, eight rebounds, nine assists and three steals. In 47 minutes of game time, he netted 18 of 28 field goal attempts, registering a 64.3% shooting accuracy from the field.

He also recorded 50% accuracy from beyond the arc, scoring six of 12 three-pointers attempted. James sunk nine freethrows on 16 attempts from the charity stripe.

Timeless Sports @timelesssports_



(2008) “LeBron James with no regard for human life!” (2008) “LeBron James with no regard for human life!” 👑 https://t.co/cSE9ilij1X

The first quarter ended with both teams putting up the same amount of points (31) on the board. But the Cavs secured a three-point lead by the end of the first half. The third quarter was close as the Cavs only edged the Grizzlies by a point.

By the end of the fourth quarter, the Grizzlies forced a draw, having won the second half and led by three-points, leading the game to overtime. James' nine points in overtime were enough to secure the win for the Cavs.

James put on an MVP performance, as the whole of FedEx Forum was in awe. About half of his total points scored in the game were registered in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Edited by David Nyland