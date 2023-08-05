Watch: LeBron James seen interacting with Drake in Toronto

There's no way LeBron James' good friend Drake wouldn't meet him upon the former's visit to Toronto, which also happens to be the rapper's hometown. James seemed to have been having a day out with his Klutch family as Houston Rockets' newly acquired guard Fred VanVleet was also spotted at the scene. VanVleet, a Klutch client, played for Toronto last season.

Here's the video of Drake entering the local patio where LeBron James and Fred VanVleet were having lunch:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Drake and James go way back. The two have been in each other's close circles for a long time now, with the former frequently attending James' parties and NBA games, while the latter also appears many times at Drake's concerts.

A few days ago, James was spotted with Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul and another Klutch client Draymond Green in Toronto at Brent Faiyaz's concert. Toronto seems to have become one of LeBron's go-to offseason destinations to hang out with his close friends. He was there last offseason, too, with Draymond.

LeBron was there to attend the 2023 Toronto Caribbean Carnival this year. According to Marca, LeBron hosted the Summer Breeze party at the Lavelle Rooftop pool and patio. Drake, Draymond Green, Rich Paul and Maverick Carter joined him at the event.

LeBron James seems relieved as Bronny James continues recovery from cardiac arrest

LeBron James and his family suffered a tremendous scare, with his eldest son, Bronny James, enduring a cardiac arrest during a practice. The incoming USC freshman was treated by the college's medical staff before being rushed to the hospital.

Bronny recovered within a few days and was back home with his family. LeBron James uploaded a video of the former Sierra Canyon star playing the piano, displaying the family was in good spirits, with Bronny recovering well.

Meanwhile, James continues his preparations for the new season. He confirmed his return for a 21st season at the ESPYs, brushing away the speculation over his retirement plans. LeBron hinted that he pondered over his NBA future following the LA Lakers' series sweep loss against Denver Nuggets in the conference finals.

A few days off from a bumpy offseason emotionally could be just what LeBron James needed amid his preparations for the new season. The Lakers are in a good position to contend after making marginal upgrades on the team that made the conference finals last year.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)