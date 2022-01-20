Watch: LeBron James shares insane highlight reel featuring Bryce and Bronny James

LeBron James’ coverage of his kids’ budding basketball career continues just as the LA Lakers were set to play at Crypto.com Arena. The four-time MVP tries to spend time watching his boys train and play basketball to put some levity into what’s turning out to be an incredibly trying season.

James posted a story on his Instagram account before the LA Lakers took on the Indiana Pacers in a rematch. The post showed yet another documentary of his kids’ Under 16 and 17 game preparations and highlights.

The LA Lakers superstar headlined the story with something he consistently aims for in his 19 seasons in the NBA:

“Team Strive for Greatness”

Sierra Canyon is slated to play Paraclete’s junior and varsity teams. Both Bryce and Bronny James are in the thick of their training and preparation as they look to get another win for the Trailblazers. LeBron James, ever the supportive father, never fails to hype up their work and effort to achieve greatness.

The video shows Bryce James lacing up his sneakers and then swishing a free throw for the Under-16 team. It continues with Bronny James’ Under-17 team having a scrimmage, highlighted by the older brother’s thunderous tomahawk dunk. The James brothers are having fun while working hard to keep on getting better.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers suffer yet another humiliating defeat

The visiting Indiana Pacers just evened their season series against the LA Lakers. [Photo: NBA.com]

Following an impressive performance over the Utah Jazz, expectations were high for the LA Lakers to keep the momentum going against Indiana for another win. The team started hot and had the Pacers on their heels for most of the first half. LeBron James’ alley-oop dunk and fadeaway three-point shot against an outmatched Domantas Sabonis highlighted the first 24 minutes.

The start of the third quarter signaled the beginning of the LA Lakers' downfall. Russell Westbrook struggled badly from the field again. He finished with 14 points on 17 shots, hitting only 5 of his attempts. Head coach Frank Vogel made the most significant move of the night by benching the superstar in the game's final minutes.

The move only added scrutiny to Vogel's already interesting night. Heading into their game against the Pacers, rumors were already spreading that the Lakers' head tactician was in hot water. Their impressive win against the Jazz was reportedly the only thing that saved him from an unceremonious exit.

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob after suffering arguably their worst loss of the year, here’s how the Lakers postgame show just opened. after suffering arguably their worst loss of the year, here’s how the Lakers postgame show just opened. https://t.co/CPsiMwViDx

With the Lakers seemingly unable to consistently play with effort on a nightly basis, LeBron James will have to do even more despite already having an MVP-caliber season. Posting his boys’ highlights might become a necessary distraction to help him unwind as he looks to carry a disappointing team into playoff contention.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra