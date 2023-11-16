Watch: LeBron James' shot that saw him surpass Jason Terry on all-time 3-point makes list

LeBron James has overtaken Jason Terry in the NBA's all-time 3-point list. He has now made 2283 threes in his career, placing him eighth in the standings. LeBron is eight made threes away from surpassing Vince Carter, who sits seventh on the list. LeBron surpassed Terry during the Los Angeles Lakers 125-110 loss to the Sacramento Kings.

LeBron went 3-of-7 from deep en route to his first triple-double statline of the season, ending the game with 28 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists. LeBron is the only player in NBA history to record a triple-double in their 21st season in the league.

The Lakers loss halted their four-game winning streak. Darvin Ham has recently altered the team's overall rotation. Austin Reaves is coming off the bench. Cam Reddish is in the starting lineup. Those alterations have provided the Lakers roster with more balance.

LeBron has been a beneficiary of those changes. The ball is in his hands more. He is impacting games on both sides of the court. The veteran star is 38 years old and continues to prove himself as a top-10 player in the league. His improvements from the perimeter are also paying dividends.

By taking more threes, LeBron avoids the physicality in the paint. He's giving himself a better chance of avoiding consistent wear and tear on his body. In turn, it's reducing his risk of injury. Still, it's unlikely we'll see him crack the top 5 on the NBA's all-time made-three's list, where Kyle Korver has 2,450.

LeBron James is in the first year of his current contract

LeBron James is in the first year of his $99 million, two-year contract extension. The second season is a player option. The Lakers are aiming to contend for a championship. LeBron has been in the playoff mix for the majority of his career.

Whenever a star player has an option on their contract, they're always viewed as a potential flight risk. They could choose to opt out and move teams during free agency. Or they can look to leverage their situation into a longer-term deal.

LeBron will be 39 when the 2023-24 season ends. A long-term deal wouldn't make sense for either side. However, the player option does allow the superstar to change teams if Bronny James is drafted into the NBA. Playing with his son is the last thing LeBron wants to achieve before calling time on his career.

The Lakers' best chance of keeping their star player around will be to challenge for a championship. They ended last season as Western Conference finalists.

Repeating that feat or progressing to the NBA Finals is the best way to prove LeBron still has a chance to add to his legacy. Winning is what will keep the superstar around for the second year of his deal.