Watch: LeBron James shows love to Wanda Durant after edging out her son, Kevin Durant in clash of titans

LeBron James showed love to Wanda Durant after the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Phoenix Suns on October 26. LeBron and Kevin have been rivals since entering the NBA. The two superstar forwards are some of the most talented players in NBA history. Both have won championships, set records and impacted the NBA globally.

Their rivalry has brought the best out of each other. It's forced the two stars to continually evolve their game. There's a competitive respect between the two. It would appear that respect also extends to family.

LeBron and Durant facing off was the first time the superstar forwards had played against each other since Christmas Day, 2018. Fans tuned in to see the two aging but elite forwards reignite their rivalry. Neither disappointed.

Durant ended the game with 39.0 points and 11.0 rebounds. LeBron had 21.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 2.0 blocks. It was typical production from both stars, leading to a tight game in the clutch. Unfortunately, clutch-time performance is where LeBron shines.

NBA fans will be hoping this isn't the last time we see these future Hall of Fame talents sharing an NBA court this season. The LA Lakers and Suns are both expected to make a strong push for the 2024 NBA championship. LeBron and Durant will be driving forces behind any success their respective teams have this year.

LeBron James defends Anthony Davis following strong criticism

Anthony Davis received some strong criticism from NBA fans and media following his disappointing performance in the Los Angeles Lakers opening night loss to the Denver Nuggets. Davis bounced back with a big night against the Suns, registering 30.0 points and 12.0 rebounds in 39 minutes of playing time.

Speaking to the media during an on-court interview, LeBron James responded bluntly to Davis' critics. LeBron was clearly annoyed at some of the negativity being thrown toward his teammate despite being just two games into the new season.

"We don't give a s*** babout criticism about AD," James said. "We don't care, nothing bothers us. AD doesn't care. I don't if guys have figured it out, AD does not care. He's not on social media, so he doesn't see none of the crap. He rarely talks, much less to us.

"We don't give a s*** about it. He definitely doesn't. He's going to do his job. We're happy to have AD."

Both LeBron James and Davis have already begun the season in good shape. The pair worked well as a star tandem against the Phoenix Suns and will be expected to continue their high-level performances as we navigate the long and arduous NBA season.