Watch: LeBron James shows unmatched greatness in year 21, shutting down Lakers teammate with ridiculous fadeaway 3-pointer

LeBron James is entering his 21st season in the NBA. The 38-year-old continues to be one of the top 10 players in the world and has shown little signs of slowing down with age. Every year, LeBron adds new wrinkles to his game as he bids to reduce the amount of contact his body absorbs throughout a full season.

This year, it would appear LeBron has been working on his perimeter jump shot, adding a fadeaway to his skillset. In a recent video shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, LeBron can be seen hitting a fadeaway 3-point shot from the corner, which impressed his Lakers teammates.

Since joining the Lakers, LeBron has been shooting more perimeter-based jumpers, averaging 6.7 attempts per game — more than he's averaged for any other team in his career. LeBron is shooting 34.6% on those 3-point attempts in a Lakers jersey.

However, by adding a fadeaway to his game, LeBron can create additional space on his jump shot, limiting contact and potentially improving the conversion rate on his perimeter shots. What's impressive is how LeBron continues to add to his game despite being in the final stretch of his career.

Players are usually in sharp decline when they hit their late thirties. Instead, LeBron is still one of the most impactful players on the planet and continues to reimagine his game.

LeBron James has a strict routine

A big part of LeBron James' longevity and incredible success is the professionalism he approaches his day-to-day life. LeBron keeps a strict routine and ensures that taking care of his body is a top priority.

On a recent episode of the "Run Your Race" podcast, Danny Green, a former teammate of LeBron's, discussed the Los Angeles Lakers superstar's routine and how LeBron doesn't have time to relax:

"His day is so structured. I don't think he can take a s*** in peace. I think it's timed. He's so used to everything being timed, he's like, 'Alright, I got two minutes, take a s***.'

"He doesn't have the time to relax and take a s***. He’s a big ass kid, though. He has a lot of fun, but you would never know that by seeing him operate, and you would never know it’s year 20 because he's just dunking the ball, running around."

As he heads into the 21st season of his career, LeBron will likely stick to the same routine that has brought him so much success. The Los Angeles Lakers have re-tooled their roster this summer and are expected to be contenders for an NBA championship.

LeBron will play a big part in any success the purple and gold have, which, at 38, is a testament to his longevity and commitment to developing his game.