WATCH: LeBron James sinks half-court shot during pre-game shootouts

LeBron James showed he is all set for Saturday's 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament Final against the Indiana Pacers at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas. The four-time NBA champion thrilled fans when he sunk in a half-court shot during the shootouts. James pulled one up from half-court and watched as the ball swished in, leaving fans and his teammates astounded. While this one didn't count as a three, James had pulled off a logo from the three in the semifinal against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Lakers and James head into the Finals as one of the teams who remained undefeated in the group stage. They come into the matchup with a blowout 133-89 win against the New Orleans Pelicans. As for the Pacers, they trounced the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks on their way to the marquee Final.

Much depends on LeBron James as LA Lakers look to win the NBA In-Season Tournament Final

LeBron James has been a force for the LA Lakers in the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament. The 38-year-old has been vocal about adding the silverware to his resume and has led from the front, averaging 26.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, 8.2 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. Overall, he's propping up 25.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 6.6 assists this season.

James has been cold-blooded and ruthless for the entirety of the tournament, not only being a powerhouse on both ends of the floor but also spearheading the side when the Lakers need him to score. The forward was instrumental with two 30-point performances against the Phoenix Suns and the Pelicans in the knockout rounds.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Final. head coach Darvin Ham was lavish in his praise for James. He said (via Yahoo Sports):

“I’m a simple guy, man, so I’ll stick to one word: extraordinary. Extraordinary, otherworldly. One of one. That’s a phrase, that’s not a word. But he’s the ultimate tone-setter, man. The way he impacts winning, what he's doing at this stage of his career without question that’s a no-brainer.”

The Lakers and LeBron James have been listed as favorites to win a gritty Final against the Pacers who have been relentless and clinical. But they will need the four-time MVP to continue his stellar run to get their hands on the NBA Cup.