Watch: LeBron James sizes up Victor Wembanyama before draining a rainbow 3 over NBA's blocks per game leader

Basketball fans have been waiting for the day LeBron James will finally welcome Victor Wembanyama to the NBA. The four-time MVP already called the Frenchman an “alien” before the rookie was drafted. Friday night was billed as a meeting between two of the most highly-touted prospects to enter the league.

After sitting out Wednesday’s game due to a bruised calf, “King James” was eventually cleared to play on Friday. Hours before tip-off, fans were buzzing about the first head-to-head between the NBA’s all-time points leader and the young phenom.

LeBron James is nearly 20 years older than Victor Wembanyama. Still, the veteran showed that he still has plenty left in the tank with this:

James stared down the NBA’s co-shot block leader late in the second quarter of the game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Los Angeles Lakers. With the shot clock down to 10 seconds and Wembanyama in his face, the former Rookie of the Year winner buried the clutch shot.

LeBron James’ 3-pointer was his last in the first half. He tallied 18 points, nine assists and one steal in 20 minutes. James’ nine assists were tied for the most in a quarter in his GOAT-worthy career. The last time he had the same number of dishes in a period was on Jan. 29, 2010, versus the Indiana Pacers.

The San Antonio Spurs, however, took a slight 69-62 advantage heading into the halftime break. Victor Wembanyama had six points, eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal.

LeBron James will have to sustain his form to lead LA Lakers rally against San Antonio Spurs

Despite LeBron James’ impressive first half, the Spurs took a seven-point lead leading into the halftime break. Keldon Johnson went toe-to-toe with James in scoring as the Spurs forward finished with 17 markers. Devin Vassell, San Antonio’s shooting guard added 15 points.

Austin Reaves has been playing well as well. He has 14 points, five rebounds and three assists. The LA Lakers, however, are playing without Anthony Davis who is dealing with hip/adductor spasms. James will have to keep up his form for his team to have a chance of overtaking the Spurs’ lead.

LeBron James and Victor Wembanyama don’t go head-to-head on most possessions. In certain situations, though, they will go right at each other. Fans have been waiting for months to see this matchup. While James has done his end of the bargain, “Wemby” hasn’t been there yet.

The second half might be where fans will get their money’s worth as the rookie is expected to be more aggressive.