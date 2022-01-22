Watch: LeBron James' son Bronny James reshares post of himself missing a dunk, hilariously blames it on a 2-hour bus ride

LeBron James' oldest son, Bronny James, made a rare bad play recently, missing a wide-open dunk opportunity during a high-school basketball game. The Sierra Canyon star tried to get up for a windmill but couldn't get the ball through the net as he missed-timed the jump and hit the front of the rim. Bronny did not shy away from reposting that play on his Instagram story and blamed a two-hour bus ride for his failed play, captioning it:

"'What that 2 hour bus ride do to you"

Bronny James' Sierra Canyon team put on a tremendous show in that game, though, beating the Paraclete High-School team by a whopping margin of 113-45.

Sierra Canyon has an overall record of 18-2 so far this season. Bronny James has impressed with his performances as he nears the start of his college basketball career.

LeBron James continues to age like fine wine as he dreams of playing alongside his son Bronny James in the NBA

LeBron James has been in dominant form for the LA Lakers this campaign. The 19-season veteran is averaging 28.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, shooting 51.7% from the field so far. James has recorded a league-high 20 30-point games and is currently on a 16-game streak of scoring at least 25 points.

Even at the age of 37-years, the 'King' seems hungry to achieve plenty of milestones, including winning championships, the all-time scoring record, and playing with his son, Bronny James in the NBA.

Bronny is currently eligible to enter the NBA draft in 2024. LeBron James will be 40 years old by then. Considering how LeBron James has kept himself at the top of his game for so long, it won't be surprising to see him continue to play in the league by the time Bronny enters the league.

LeBron James recently said during an interview that he can't see his son getting to the NBA as quickly as possible.

James said in a recent interview uploaded by 'Uninterrupted' on Instagram:

"I want him to be in the NBA. I am not going to lie. I want to be on the court with him. I think that will be an unbelievable moment. He's about to be a junior so the years, it could get close, but we should see, but I want him to get to the NBA."

The NBA currently doesn't allow high-school players to make themselves available for the draft. If that rule changes, Bronny James will have the option to enter the draft in 2023 instead of 2024.

