Watch: LeBron James' son Bryce James continues to impress in another stellar outing for Sierra Canyon

LeBron James’ youngest son, 14-year old Bryce James is showing impressive growth with his basketball skills.

The four-time NBA MVP has regularly been updating his social media accounts with highlights of Bryce’s recent games. Consequently, millions of fans get to see the youngster’s exciting potential. There is a swelling of enthusiasm for the Sierra Canyon stud to eventually carve a name for himself as a basketball player.

In a recent story on Instagram, LBJ posted Bryce James' dazzling display at Crossroads High School with a variety of smooth moves. At such a young age, there is fluidity and versatility in the younger James’ game that stands out.

Bryce James did it all in this game. In addition to the obvious athleticism, his pull-up and set shots looked effortless. Count the polished lefty finger roll, and it becomes obvious why LeBron James’ boy is already starting to turn heads.

It seems like every week, Bryce James displays something new to show off. Just a few days ago, the world, mostly via LeBron James’ Instagram post, got to see Bryce sky high for his first in-game dunk. Even more amazing is his natural reaction to all the hype surrounding him. He continues to enjoy and develop his game amid the media hoopla.

LeBron James rallies the LA Lakers to a big comeback but falls short in the end

At one point, the Miami Heat led the LA Lakers by 26 points in the first half. Behind LeBron James’ brilliance, the LA Lakers crawled to within five before a Talen Horton-Tucker turnover from an inbound pass doomed them. The Lakers wasted another spectacular performance from the soon-to-be 18x All-Star, who finished with 33 points and 11 rebounds.

The LA Lakers started the game, particularly on defense, as if they wanted to be somewhere else. Miami outscored them 39-25 in the first quarter and dominated the Lakers 69-52 after the first 24 minutes. Erik Spoelstra’s charges led 89-70 going into the final frame. With the four-time MVP heating up, they put up a 37-point fourth quarter, but it was a case of too little too late.

Russell Westbrook played a significant role in the comeback, but also could not drag the team to a win. He finished with 24 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. Westbrook and James, though, were horrific from beyond the arc. They combined to shoot 1-11, which was part of the reason why they struggled badly at the start of the game.

The Purple and Gold are now 1-1 in their six-game East Coast road swing. They next face James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday at Barclays Center.

