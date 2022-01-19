Watch: LeBron James' son Bryce James scores a ferocious fast-break dunk, father James shares his amazement on Instagram

With a day off following the LA Lakers’ win over the Utah Jazz, LeBron James took time to watch his youngest son Bryce James play basketball.

The four-time MVP spent time unwinding while monitoring the Sierra Canyon high school basketball team. The younger James delivered another spectacle that prompted the proud father to go on social media to show off his son’s budding hops.

LeBron James posted a story on his Instagram account with a video of Bryce James finishing a breakaway fastbreak with a dunk. The slam elicited unbridled joy and pride from the NBA superstar:

“AYYYYYYYEEEEE (young king emoticon)”

The video was the latest posted by the four-time NBA champion showing his youngest son’s blossoming basketball skills. On MLK day, he also sent out another story telling Bryce James “to keep going.”

The MLK game saw the junior varsity player score 21 points that were sprinkled with a few highlight-reel plays. Bryce’s spectacular game coincided with LeBron James’ impressive performance to lead the Lakers past the Jazz to snap a three-game losing skid.

Bryce James’ first-ever dunk caught on film grabbed national media attention. The fact that his ever-supportive father was on hand to see the historic moment made the event even more sensational. That dunk was a prelude to many more to come as the younger James continues to develop his strength and jumping ability.

Will the LA Lakers make drastic changes before the trade deadline to give more help to LeBron James?

The LA Lakers are unlikely to find a partner before the trade deadline ends. [Photo: Silver Screen and Roll]

The LA Lakers will likely want to, but getting a trade partner to dance with them will be a big problem. Reports are surfacing that Talen Horton-Tucker is emerging as the Lakers’ best chip in a possible trade due to his contract and potential.

However, the Lakers will need more than just another role player to maximize LeBron James’ championship window. THT has been through a roller-coaster ride and the Purple and Gold team can’t afford another player with practically the same tendencies.

latimes.com/sports/lakers/… “According to people with knowledge of the situation, the team is shopping 21-year-old Talen Horton-Tucker in trade discussions.“ “According to people with knowledge of the situation, the team is shopping 21-year-old Talen Horton-Tucker in trade discussions.“latimes.com/sports/lakers/…

The Lakers will need someone who can help carry the team even with Anthony Davis’ impending return. Rob Pelinka’s obvious problem will be enticing an opposing team to believe in what Horton-Tucker brings as the centerpiece of a possible trade.

As it stands, the Tinseltown squad may have to lean on their current roster to turn things around. Hopefully, they’ll be able to fix their fit, chemistry and effort issues in their bid to make the playoffs. How head coach Frank Vogel can solve these problems will be must-see TV in the coming months.

