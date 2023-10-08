Watch: LeBron James spotted in attendance for Liberty vs Aces game 1 of WNBA Finals

LeBron James was among the high-profile fans for the 2023 WNBA Finals pitting the New York Liberty against the Las Vegas Aces.

According to ESPN's Andraya Carter, James, a long-time supporter of the league, and other LA Lakers players were present in the Vegas crowd. The Lakers were in town for a preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets.

LeBron James

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LeBron James' support for the WNBA

LeBron James has continued his strong support for the WNBA throughout the years. In particular, Lebron has immense respect for Aces star A'ja Wilson.

"A'ja's my little sister," James said on Sirius XM. "I love what she's been able to do, not only for the game of basketball itself but for the WNBA. For me to be able to always support her, and her to trust me, in that sense, to be a guidance for her, it's only right that I was able to take care of her for another finals appearance.

"So, best of luck to her, and hope she brings it home."

The Las Vegas Aces defeated the Connecticut Sun to clinch the 2023 WNBA title and beat the Liberty 99-82 on Sunday.

Wilson was the WNBA's Defensive Player of the Year for the second year running, She will play a vital role in the Ace's quest for another championship. The matchup is what every WNBA fan expected. The WNBA has continued to gather momentum, and its popularity is steadily rising.

Many analysts have labeled this year's clash as a "matchup of superteams."

It all began with a trade sending 2021 MVP Jonquel Jones from the Connecticut Sun to the New York Liberty.

Fourteen days later, two-time MVP Candace Parker and WNBA star Alysha Clark, signed with the Aces. Breanna Stewart, who proceeded to win her second MVP award, and five-time all-star Courtney Vandersloot both went to New York as free agents soon after.