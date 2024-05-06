WATCH: LeBron James spotted leaving F1 Miami Grand Prix gobsmacked after fan bullies Laker star with scream

LeBron James is taking time off from basketball after Denver Nuggets, the defending champions, eliminated the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs. In a viral video that is circulating online, the four-time NBA champion is seen coming off from watching an F1 event.

In the video shared by @BronGotGame, the 20-time NBA All-Star is walking to his car after watching the F1 Miami Grand Prix from the Miami International Autodrome track.

While walking to his car, James is being hounded by fans who want to get a glimpse of the basketball icon. At one point, a screaming rabid fan got through the four-time NBA MVP and had to stop a bit to check his security.

"LeBron was spotted at F1 in Miami last night, bro he definitely needs bigger security wtf is this?" @BronGotGame captioned the post.

LeBron James had quite a history with the city of Miami as he played for the Heat for four seasons. In that tenure, he was able to bring back-to-back championships to the Miami Heat and four NBA Finals appearances. He also won two of his four MVPs while wearing the black and red colors.

LeBron James set for team USA stint in pursuit of third Olympic gold medal

James has yet to opt for his $51 million player option for the 2024-25 season and is likely to wait until the time is right. If he does opt out, the Akron-born player will be entering free agency with the option to switch teams.

For now, the only clear move that LeBron James is going to fulfill is to suit up for Team USA in an attempt to get his third Olympic gold medal in Paris, France. He is going to be joined by fellow NBA superstars Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis and Devin Booker.

In this season with the LA Lakers, LeBron James has averaged 25.7 points, 8.3 assists, 7.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals. He also shot the ball well, doing 54% from the field and at his career highest of 41% beyond the rainbow arc.

As the Lakers ended their season by late April, the team fired Darvin Ham a few days later, leaving the team without a coach and lacking a clear candidate to take his place.

There is also speculation that Bronny James may enter the 2024 NBA draft and could be drafted by the Lakers to fulfill LeBron's dream of playing with his son.