WATCH: LeBron James starts dropping F-bombs after ref overturns his game-tying 3 on 39th birthday 

LeBron James was livid at the end of the Minnesota Timberwolves-LA Lakers game that saw a controversial finish. The Lakers were down three points when LeBron hit a long-distance jumper to tie the game. It initially seemed as if it was a two-pointer, and that's what the refs suggested.

They reviewed the play to confirm their call. The officials stayed on their original decision. However, LeBron, who was near the replay monitor, spotted that his foot was indeed not on the line. The four-time MVP, celebrating his 39th birthday tonight (Saturday), went berserk as the zoomed-in footage suggested he hadn't stepped on the line.

The Lakers star dropped 'F'bombs' after demanding the refs to take another look and overturn the call, which they vehemently refused. Here's the clip of LeBron's reaction:

"Watch the f**king replay," LeBron can be heard saying.

The Lakers fought valiantly in this contest and had rightfully sent the game into overtime with LeBron's 3. The call directly resulting in a Lakers' 108-106 loss seemingly angered LeBron, who had struggled with the officials' whistles for most of the game. It would've been the biggest win of the year for LA as the T'Wolves are the No. 1 seed in the West and the team to beat in the conference.

LeBron James drops 26 on 39th birthday in close loss

LeBron James continued his fine run on his 39th birthday with a solid 26-point outing against the Timberwolves. He started slow but improved his shooting as the game progressed, making 10 of his 21 shots. He had three rebounds, six assists, and three steals as well.

LeBron wasn't at his best health-wise as he had been dealing with a non-Covid illness. He even exited the game multiple times despite that not being his regular rotation pattern. LeBron seemingly looked tired after playing for brief stretches. He was instrumental down the stretch in keeping this a close game.

Anthony Davis continued his impeccable two-way display with 33 points, 17 rebounds, eight assists, four steals and two blocks while shooting 70.6%. He did an excellent job against the Timberwolves' twin tower pairing for Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert, who were no match for him.

The Lakers needed more production from their role players to win this game comprehensively. Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Cam Reddish and D'Angelo Russell all struggled, shooting less than 50% and scoring in single digits.

The Lakers dropped to 17-16 on LeBron James' 39th birthday.