Watch: LeBron James and Stephen Curry can't hold back their laughter as Fergie sings the national anthem in this glorious throwback video from the 2018 NBA All-Star Game

LeBron James and Stephen Curry are two of the fiercest rivals in the NBA. Having met for four consecutive seasons in the finals, of which Curry won three, the two have battled each other for supremacy for much of the latter part of 2010s.

However, during the 2018 All-Star game, LeBron James and Stephen Curry were still on different All-Star teams but shared a fun moment. We are talking about the now infamous Fergie national anthem performance. As the former Black Eyed Peas singer performed her own rendition of the Star Spangled Banner, the two stars couldn't hold their laughter.

Watch the video posted below by House of Highlights on their Instagram page:

Kyle Kuzma, who is quite active on Instagram, commented under the post. He wrote:

"I die everytime I see you on this"

The video also features Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Chance the Rapper laughing openly. Fergie later apologized to the public and fans over her performance. In an article published on TMZ, Fergie was quoted as saying:

"I've always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA. I'm a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn't strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best."

Stephen Curry and LeBron James are most likely headed for another All-Star appearance

Steph is having one of the best seasons of his career. In just 20 games, the greatest shooter of all time has broken numerous shooting records. In the game against the LA Clippers, by scoring his hundredth three in the first quarter of just his 19th game, breaking his own record of fastest to a hundred three-pointers in a season.

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors STEPHEN CURRY IS A MAD MAN STEPHEN CURRY IS A MAD MAN https://t.co/w1t3zqKnBV

Meanwhile, LeBron James and the LA Lakers have not had as brilliant a season as Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. The Lakers are 11-11 and stand 7th in the Western Conference.

Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano



Now 36, he's exceeded expectations.



This is the story of how



Time for a thread 👇👇👇 LeBron James graced the cover of Sports Illustrated at the age of 16 — labeled "The Chosen One."Now 36, he's exceeded expectations.This is the story of how @KingJames lived up to the hype, built an empire & impacted millions of lives in the process.Time for a thread 👇👇👇 LeBron James graced the cover of Sports Illustrated at the age of 16 — labeled "The Chosen One."Now 36, he's exceeded expectations.This is the story of how @KingJames lived up to the hype, built an empire & impacted millions of lives in the process.Time for a thread 👇👇👇

ALSO READ Article Continues below

LeBron has only appeared in 11 games and may end up missing another one. However, the former Cleveland Cavaliers player is still averaging 25.8 points, 6.8 assists and 2.9 three-pointers. If James can manage to stay healthy, he will undoubtedly make the 18th All-Star appearance of his career.

Edited by David Nyland