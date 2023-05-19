Watch- LeBron James stuns the NBA world after he blows a wide open dunk

LeBron James and the streaking LA Lakers were trying to build a 10-point lead against the Denver Nuggets in the second quarter. The four-time MVP, who received a perfect outlet pass from Rui Hachimura was ahead of everyone for a highlight reel dunk when this happened:

If not for the ball slipping loose, James would have executed a reverse alley-oop slam and extended the Lakers' lead to 42-32. Instead, Denver got a breather and Nuggets fans had something to cheer about.

James was up to six points, four assists and three rebounds when he missed what would have been a rim-rattling slim.

Fans quickly reacted to James' unforced error:

Beyond The Data @BeyondTheData @TheHoopCentral Never seen Bron miss a layup and dunk in the same two minute stretch @TheHoopCentral Never seen Bron miss a layup and dunk in the same two minute stretch

LeBron James also missed a wide open layup a few minutes before the aforementioned error. He rarely misses point-blank shots.

Social media will have a grand time trolling him if the LA Lakers lose by two points. Basketball fans will quickly and certainly point out to the supposed to be highlight reel dunk turned error.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are getting excellent contribution from Rui Hachimura

The Lakers are starting to build a cushion against the Denver Nuggets due to Rui Hachimura. LA's leading off-the-bench scorer just dropped 13 points in eight minutes on 6-6 shooting.

LA will need the Japanese basketball star to keep up his form to help the Lakers try to steal one game in Denver.

