WATCH: LeBron James' The Shop drops new teaser with Travis Scott and Ice Spice

LeBron James’ The Shop dropped its latest teaser for the upcoming episode. Travis Scott and Ice Spice will join the King in what promises to be one of the best episodes of The Shop. Here’s the teaser:

The Shop, which is in its seventh season, is a talk show that was created by Paul Rivera and stars LeBron James and Maverick Carter. The show is designed and based on the multitude of discussions that go on in an American barbershop. Rivera saw the opportunity and styled a show on it, which has since become a hit among fans.

The most recent episode of the show saw New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams take center stage. Kraft spoke about hiring Jerod Mayo as the Patriots' new coach:

“So how you relate to them, how you connect, we’re the ultimate team sport. You can get paid and be No. 1, but in the end if you want to win, you’re putting team first, and you need guys around you who do that. This guy (Mayo) did it and I think he can relate to young people today.”

With a new episode on the way with Travis Scott and Ice Spice, we can definitely expect more tidbits from the intersection of pop music and sports.

LeBron James and LA Lakers will focus on the play-in tournament

The LA Lakers finished eighth in the regular season after beating the New Orleans Pelicans 124-108 on Sunday. Not only did the win help LA retain the eighth spot, it also helped the Phoenix Suns leapfrog the Pelicans into the sixth spot. New Orleans finished seventh and will now host the Lakers on Tuesday in the first West play-in game.

A win on Tuesday will give the victor the seventh seed and a series against the Denver Nuggets. The loser will face the winner of the No. 9 Sacramento Kings and No. 10 Golden State Warriors matchup.

LeBron James was great on Sunday with a triple-double (28 points, 17 assists and 11 rebounds). He needs to keep that up for a win Tuesday as well. Anthony Davis, who was playing his second game after returning to the lineup from an eye injury, was great as well with 30 points and 11 rebounds.

While the Lakers might have wanted to avoid the Denver Nuggets in the first round, a win against the Pelicans will give the team two days of rest before the first-round series begins in Denver on Friday. The extra few days could be pivotal for the 21-season veteran LeBron James as he embarks on a journey for his fifth ring.

