WATCH: LeBron James trips over TJ McConnell in a scary-looking fall

During the fourth quarter of the NBA In-Season Tournament championship game on Saturday, LeBron James crashed on the floor after running into TJ McConnell. With 9:20 minutes remaining on the clock, James secured a defensive rebound for the LA Lakers and attempted to run coast-to-coast, but McConnell was in the way, and both players ran into each other.

Lakers fans were concerned for LeBron James, as he appeared to have injured his knee. James laid flat on the hardwood for a few seconds, making fans anxious about his ability to see out the game.

Thankfully, LeBron was fine and only needed a few seconds to breathe before standing back up for battle once again. Here's the video of his colission with McConnell:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

LeBron James' performances so far in NBA In-Season Tournament Championship Game against the Pacers

Indiana Pacers v Los Angeles Lakers: Championship - 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament

The LA Lakers lead the Indiana Pacers 123-108 with 1:10 remaining in the NBA In-Season Tournament championship in Las Vegas.

The stakes are high as the Lakers want to prove that they're still a force to be reckoned with in the league. The Pacers, meanwhile, are out to prove that they have what it takes to win something.

LeBron James is giving it his all to win the championship in Las Vegas. James is putting his body on the line by bumping into the opposition while attacking the basket and taking charge on defense.

Prominent comedian Kevin Hart had called LeBron out for flopping in the first quarter when he took the charge against Myles Turner. However, flop or not, you can't help but respect the "King" for the way he has performed in the championship game.

Nearing 39, James is going full throttle and is once again playing like he's still in his prime. LeBron has notched a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds. The numbers could improve as he seems determined to win the competition.