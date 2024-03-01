In the highly anticipated LA Lakers vs. Washington Wizards game, all eyes were on LeBron James as he was poised to make history once more. The game delivered one of the season's most memorable moments, courtesy of James.

The game entered overtime, with the Wizards leading 131-128. In an uncharacteristic move, LeBron James caused a turnover with an ill-timed pass intended for Anthony Davis, who was rolling off a screen and unprepared for the potential pocket pass.

Tyus Jones intercepted the pass and quickly advanced the ball to Jordan Poole, who was racing down the court. Poole, after taking one dribble, was met by James, who blocked the shot in a manner reminiscent of his famous block in the 2016 NBA Finals.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He executed the block without committing a foul and managed to keep the ball in play. LeBron not only delivered a perfect block on Jordan Poole at the rim but also sank the game-tying 3-pointer at the 3:11 minute mark, leveling the score at 131-131, despite a tough contest from Kyle Kuzma.

Expand Tweet

LeBron James leads LA Lakers to consecutive victories, etching closer to 40,000 points

LeBron James scored 31 points and nailed a crucial 3-pointer in overtime to lead the Lakers to their ninth win in 12 games, despite not being able to distance themselves from a struggling opponent.

He is now just nine points away from becoming the first player in NBA history to reach 40,000 career points.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Anthony Davis tallied 40 points on the night, including the Lakers' last score in overtime to win 134-131. The win for LA over the Washington Wizards on Thursday night extended the Wizards' losing streak to 13 games.

Jordan Poole notched a season-best 34 points and Marvin Bagley III contributed a season-best 23 points for the Wizards.

Despite their spirited performance against the Lakers, Washington is now just three defeats away from tying the longest losing streak in the franchise's history.

In overtime, they missed five consecutive shots and committed two turnovers, failing to score in the last 3:50 of play.

Despite dealing with a persistent ankle issue that sidelined him for two games surrounding the All-Star break, the 20-time All-Star was back in action against Washington, coming off a 19-point fourth quarter that fueled the Lakers' remarkable comeback win over the Clippers the previous night.

At 39 years old, LeBron is poised to reach the 40,000-point milestone during Saturday's nationally televised game against the defending champions, Denver Nuggets.