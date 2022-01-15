Watch: LeBron James watches son Bronny play online as Sierra Canyon advances to Bass Pro Tournament of Champions Final

LeBron James is one of the busiest people in the world. On top of being in his 19th NBA season, James is a businessman and a proud father to his three children. Even during their current road trip, LeBron still put in the time to watch his oldest son, Bronny James, play a game.

In his most recent story on his Instagram page, James watched Bronny's game online against Whitney Young Magnet High School on Friday. "The King" was on the road with the LA Lakers since they will face the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night at Pepsi Center.

LeBron James watching Bronny James' game. (Photo: Courtesy of @kingjames/Instagram)

Bronny James and Sierra Canyon High School won their game against Whitney Young, 81-49. Bronny played 17 minutes, finishing with six points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 17 minutes.

Despite not playing many minutes, it was LeBron James' son who broke the game wide open early in the fourth quarter. Bronny scored five points to start the final quarter as Sierra Canyon outscored Whitney Young 32-13.

UCLA commit Amari Bailey led Sierry Canyon with 20 points, while Ramel Lloyd Jr. added 14 points for the Trailblazers. Lloyd, who will travel to Nebraska, was the main catalyst in the first half, scoring nine points.

With that win, Sierra Canyon will face St. Paul VI Catholic High School in the final of the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions. The final will take place on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET at Missouri State University in Springfield.

LeBron James dreams of playing with Bronny James in the NBA

LeBron James Jr. aka Bronny James of Sierra Canyon High School.

LeBron James is already in his 19th season in the NBA and has a contract with the LA Lakers until the 2022-23 season. His son, Bronny James, is eligible to enter the 2024 NBA Draft, opening up the possibility of them becoming the first ever father and son to play in the league at the same time.

"The King" has shared that one of his dreams is for Bronny to make it to the NBA and they share the court together. James Jr. is a junior for Sierra Canyon and it will be interesting to see which program he'll commit to next year. Several colleges such as Duke, Ohio State, Tennessee and Texas.

Daily Loud @DailyLoud LeBron James says he wants to play with his son Bronny James in the NBA LeBron James says he wants to play with his son Bronny James in the NBA https://t.co/TKClN5ADIL

At the end of the 2023 NBA season, LeBron will be 38 years old and needs another season to wait for Bronny in 2024. At the rate he is playing this season, James might not have any problems waiting two more years. He's still in great shape and having an amazing season in his 19th year in the league.

