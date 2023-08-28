WATCH: LeBron James’ wife Savannah James mocks’ King’s’ crazy onesie while he calls Bronny James’ fit ‘garbage’

LeBron James’s wife, Savannah, put the king in his place with some funny roasts on social media. The superstar’s wife posted a video showing James wearing a onesie with designs of orange basketballs from head to toe.

She went on to call the outfit crazy. James claimed it was just his normal bedtime clothes and saw no issue with the childish outfit. She had a few puns of her own to mock him.

“You look like you’re about to bounce on up out of here,” Savannah James said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The family roasting was not done there. Their eldest son Bronny James, appeared in another Instagram story showing off his seemingly everyday outfit. He was wearing a black crewneck sweater with black sweatpants adorned with a white stripe down the side. He was also wearing laceless Nike blazer shoes.

Much to the dismay of Bronny, Father James was not a fan of the fit. He offered a roast despite his attire of the onesie.

“That fit is garbage,” James said. “I got some nerve saying that fit is garbage with what I have on right now.”

The James family seems to keep it real and low-key despite the fame of their legendary patriarch.

LeBron James and his family life

James and his wife Savannah are high school sweethearts. The two have been a pair since they were young. The two married in 2013 after years together.

They have three children: Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri. Bronny and Bryce are following in their father’s footsteps and playing basketball.

Bronny is enrolled to play at the Division I level as a freshman at USC. He suffered a cardiac arrest during summer workouts but is reported to be fully recovering and is set to play again.

Bryce is a rising high school prospect. He is taller than his older brother and may be an even higher recruit than Bronny once he graduates high school.

Zhuri is the youngest and has not started playing. She reportedly enjoys fashion at an early age.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)