Watch: “LeBron James in year 200 and still dunking on people” - Richard Jefferson hilariously heaps praise on LA Lakers star’s conditioning at this stage of his career 

Richard Jefferson couldn't help but applaud LeBron James for an emphatic dunk the LA Lakers' talisman made against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.

Jefferson was on the commentary panel for the nationally televised game by ESPN at Target Center when he came up with a hilarious way to describe the play in which James made the dunk. Here's what he said about his former Cavs teammate:

"LeBron James in year 200, still dunking on people!"

Jefferson was referring to LeBron James' longevity as the LA Lakers star continues to mesmerize viewers with his ability to play at a high level even in year 19 of his NBA career. The 'King' has been in top physical condition since his return from an abdominal injury at the start of the current campaign. He has displayed some mind-boggling plays over the last few games, showing that he still has the legs to keep going as he nears his 37th birthday.

LeBron James, LA Lakers falter against Minnesota Timberwolves again.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers suffered yet another blowout loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves this season. The Purple and Gold played without several key rotation players and weren't sure of their lineup, with several being ruled out due to COVID protocols on Friday morning, just hours before the game.

The Lakers were without Avery Bradley, Malik Monk, Austin Reaves, Dwight Howard and Talen Horton-Tucker, who were all placed in the league's health and safety protocols. Monk and Reaves were in contention to play against Minnesota but were ruled out on the morning of the game.

The LA Lakers continue to be without Kendrick Nunn and Trevor Ariza, who are yet to make their season debut. Nunn, who is recovering from a knee injury, also tested positive for COVID recently.

The LA Lakers were in a decent position to win the game, despite a slow start. They were down by only three points with seven minutes left in the third quarter. However, they couldn't capitalize on it as Anthony Davis suffered a brutal knee injury mid-game. Jaden McDaniels was shoved by LeBron James on a play and fell on Davis' leg as a result.

AD did not return to the court, and the LA Lakers failed to recover from thereon. LeBron James scored 18 points, ten rebounds and five assists but shot only five of 13 from the floor. It was one of his worst outings of the campaign and a surprising one as well, considering the stellar form he was in entering that contest.

LeBron James had recorded six 30-point outings in nine matches before the LA Lakers' game against the T'Wolves. The Lakers are now 16-14 for the season and have a depleted roster with six players in health and safety protocols and two others likely to miss even more time due to injury. It will be interesting to see how they perform against the likes of the Chicago Bulls, Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets over the next two weeks.

